Student journalists from Slippery Rock University defamed Kaitlin Bennett in their school newspaper after her visit to campus. Multiple emails were sent to the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Eric Davies, asking for a retraction to be made. Davies has yet to respond or issue a retraction.

Bernie Sanders appears to be ok with the possible physical attacks on Kaitlin Bennett due to his rhetoric and characterization of Kaitlin and Infowars. Alex exposes this false narrative smear from the left.