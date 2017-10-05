Student Reports "Noose" Hung Outside Room, Turns Out to be a Lost Shoelace

A student at Michigan State University reported a “racial incident” after a “noose” was hung outside her room, only for police to discover that the object was a lost shoelace.

The story began when the president of MSU Lou Anna K. Simon released a statement saying she, “Was distressed this morning to learn of a racial incident in one of our residence halls. A student reported a noose was hung outside of her room. I want to recognize the courage it took for the student to report this incident.”

Simon went on to say that “a noose is a symbol of intimidation and threat that has a horrendous history in America,” adding that such behavior would “is not tolerated on our campus”.

After MSU Police investigated the incident they discovered that the “noose” was actually a lost shoelace.

“After investigating, MSU Police have determined the object was a packaged leather shoelace and not a noose. The matching packaged shoelace was found outside of the residence hall. Officers located and spoke to the student who lost both of the shoelaces, which are packaged in a way that someone could perceive them to look similar to a noose. The student who lost the shoelaces lives on the same floor as the student who made the original report,” read the statement.

Basically, another student saw the shoelace on the floor, picked it up and put it on a stairwell door handle, presumably to make it easier to find. This then turned into a potential racist hate crime.

The incident once again highlights how Americans have become obsessed with race to the brink of mass hysteria.

Innumerable fake hate crimes have occurred since Trump was elected, including a Muslim female student at the University of Louisiana who claimed that two men ripped off her hijab, an incident she later admitted to having fabricated.

Back in April, an Indian-owned store in Charlotte, N.C. was set on fire with the culprit leaving behind a note that read, “We need to get rid of Muslims, Indians and all immigrants.” The note was signed “white America”.

It later turned out to be the work of a 32-year-old African-American man.

A string of threats sent to Jewish community centers earlier this year, which the media suggested were being made by Trump supporters, were actually the work of Juan Thompson, a far-left anti-Trump Muslim convert.

