Student Suspended For Not Participating in Anti-Gun March

A high school student in Ohio was suspended for choosing to stay in class and remain neutral during the “National Walkout” for gun control.


The senior said divisive politics has no place in the nation’s schools, according to the Associated Press.

The student is currently not permitted on school property because he “refused to follow instructions after being warned repeatedly by several administrators,” the suspension states.


