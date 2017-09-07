Student who Mocked ISIS in Facebook Post is Investigated for Islamophobia

A student who mocked Isis on Facebook is being investigated over claims his post put “minority students at risk and in a state of panic and fear.”

Robbie Travers, a 21-year-old third-year law student, is being probed by the University of Edinburgh over claims he committed a “hate crime,” even though no criminal investigation by the police has taken place.

The complaint came when he shared a comment after the US Air Force dropped a massive ordnance air blast (MOAB, or “mother of all bombs”) on a network of Isis tunnels in Afghanistan in April.

Mr Travers wrote on Facebook: “Excellent news that the US administration and Trump ordered an accurate strike on an Isis network of tunnels in Afghanistan.

