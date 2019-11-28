Students dish on Thanksgiving as celebration of genocide

Image Credits: ballyscanlon | Getty.

Campus Reform Digital Reporter Eduardo Neret went to the University of Florida to ask students about Thanksgiving. With recent attempts to tie the holiday to “racism” and “genocide” of Native Americans, Neret asked the students if they believed Thanksgiving is a celebration of genocide. 

“As a country, we should definitely examine the genocide of native people,” one student responded.

“I kind of believe that Thanksgiving as a holiday is kind of unnecessary,” another student said before adding that “Thanksgiving should even possibly be changed to an Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

“It’s kind of like, a BS holiday,” a different student told Neret.

Campus Reform also asked students if young children dressing as natives and pilgrims was offensive. Several students said it was offensive and pointed to the native tribes being part of a culture, but one student added that it would also be offensive to pilgrims, who were part of a religious sect.

One student disagreed with this assessment and argued that because pilgrims were white, it would not be as offensive to dress like one.

“I don’t necessarily care about offending, like, white people,” she said.

How did other students respond? Watch the full video to find out:

Alex Jones breaks down the recent SNL sketch that told the truth about Thanksgiving and made a good case for border enforcement.
By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Binge Drinking Doubles Amongst American Women Without Children

Binge Drinking Doubles Amongst American Women Without Children

U.S. News
Comments
Former Obama Operatives Creating FAKE NEWS Sites To Help Democrats Win Election

Former Obama Operatives Creating FAKE NEWS Sites To Help Democrats Win Election

U.S. News
Comments

Outlets Bury Report That Melania Won Over The Booing Crowd At Opioid Summit

U.S. News
comments

Good Economy, Consumer Confidence Drive 55 Million Americans’ Thanksgiving Travel Plans

U.S. News
comments

Chick-Fil-A Donated $2500 to The Southern Poverty Law Center

U.S. News
comments

Comments