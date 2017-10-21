Students Love Trump’s Tax Plan—When They’re Told It’s Sanders’ Plan

Students at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. expressed support for President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan—but only when they were told it was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I., Vt.) tax plan instead.

Campus Reform, a conservative news site that focuses on higher education, interviewed multiple students who initially said they disagreed with Trump’s tax plan. The same students, however, proceeded to agree with details of the president’s proposal when they were masked as bullet points from Sanders’ plan.

