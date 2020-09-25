Students Say They’re Being Treated Like ‘Prisoners’ Due to Draconian COVID Measures

Students at universities throughout the United Kingdom are being treated like ‘prisoners’ as draconian coronavirus rules mandate they eat alone, aren’t allowed to go out and are forced to cut themselves off from others or face suspension.

Interviews with students at Edinburgh University illustrate how overbearing the new rules are, with students being made to bring their own cutlery and eat alone at spaced out exam-style desks as the room is constantly patrolled by monitors ensuring they don’t violate the protocols.

“Now they have taken the takeaway option away and I’ve been told that everyone is forced to eat alone and not allowed to get up from their allocated table for more food or water,” said Liberty Phelan, who edits the student newspaper.

“There are huge queues to get into the dining hall and staff lead students to tables so you don’t even choose who you sit next to,” she added.

“In the accommodation you’re only allowed one other person in your room, but some people have had parties and the police have been called,” said Phelan.

this is the breakfast situation pic.twitter.com/VauPmfVpJq — Imogen West-Knights (@ImogenWK) September 24, 2020

Another student who wished to remain anonymous says students have now begun skipping meals to avoid the experience altogether.

First year student Florence Carr-Jones said inspectors patrolled halls of residence, ensuring no fun could be had.

“Security guards roam the halls in the evenings knocking on noisy doors, threatening fines and suspensions,” she said.

The university has also called police on students for holding illegal parties, warning them they face being kicked out.

Students are also being told that they’re not allowed out this weekend and will be legally barred from going home for Christmas.

In Scotland students have been told all lessons must be online, they have to isolate, are not allowed out this weekend and are legally banned from going home at Christmas. Not even terrorists are treated this badly — Alexandra Phillips (@BrexitAlex) September 25, 2020

“Not even terrorists are treated this badly,” remarked former Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Philips.

Imagine being excited to start your first year at university and getting to meet a bunch of new friends, only to find that you’re treated like a prisoner and aren’t even allowed to go out or have social contact with more than one person.

As we highlighted earlier, the streets of the UK are also now being patrolled by ‘COVID street enforcers’ who are peering into windows and letterboxes to make sure pubs and private member clubs are not staying open past the new 10pm curfew.

The British government also encouraged citizens to spy on each other and report their neighbors to authorities despite the fact that coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have virtually flatlined, with a relatively minor increase in cases being due to more testing and huge numbers of false positives.

Just spoken to my son who is a student in Scotland. They are now not allowed to visit each other’s flats, banned from going to pubs & all tuition is online. So they’re getting in debt paying huge amounts of rent & fees to stay imprisoned in their rooms. This can’t be right — christinalamb (@christinalamb) September 25, 2020

