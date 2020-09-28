Students Threatened With Police Action For Displaying Anti-Lockdown Signs in Windows

Students at Manchester Metropolitan University were threatened with police action if they didn’t remove signs complaining about draconian lockdown restrictions that were placed in windows at their halls of residence.

Students across the city have been placed under a new 2 week lockdown, meaning they are under de facto house arrest, cannot leave their homes and are forced to rely on food deliveries.

Some reacted to the restrictions by placing signs in their windows that said, “”Help us!” and “HMP MMU,” a reference to Her Majesty’s Prison.

“Mental health comes first – let us out,” another sign said.

In response to the signs, the university said it had been contacted by police, who would remove the signs if they were deemed to be in violation of the law.

Nothing to see here, just the Greater Manchester police threatening Manchester Met with made-up laws if students put up posters that criticise the government https://t.co/okn6LmTdqs — W////ΛM 📕 (@willuminare) September 27, 2020

Students described how the lockdown was being enforced by security guards posted at gates literally preventing people from leaving.

“There was a security guard that then just arrived at the gate of our accommodation and he wasn’t letting anybody leave, not really explaining what was going on,” said Dominic Waddell.

“A police van turned up and there were police outside the gate, quite a lot of them just walking around looking at everyone, especially because we didn’t know what was going on,” said Megan Tingey, adding that the situation was, “scary and confusing.”

As we highlighted last week, students at universities across the country have complained about being treated like prisoners, with attendees of Edinburgh University being forced to eat alone at exam-style desks as monitors patrol rooms making sure they don’t leave their tables.

Students at some universities are even being told that they won’t be able to leave at Christmas to see their families.

Security guards are also patrolling corridors at halls of residences listening for music and knocking on doors to make sure people aren’t having parties.

Despite coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations having virtually flatlined, huge areas of the UK have been placed under a second lockdown, with all pubs and restaurants being forced to close at 10pm and even singing and dancing being banned.

As we highlighted last week, COVID enforcer marshals are also roaming the streets peering into people’s letterboxes and windows to check if illegal gatherings are taking place.

