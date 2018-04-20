Students to Walk Out Across the US In Calls For Gun Control

Thousands of students across the United States will mark the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School by walking out of classes on Friday, in a show of unity intended to put pressure on politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.

Students from more than 2,600 schools and institutions are expected to walk out of class at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, organizers say. They have been asked to wear orange, the official color of the campaign against gun violence, and observe a 13-second silence to honor the victims killed at Columbine.

“This movement is here to stay. No more excuses. We want solutions,” organizers said on Thursday on Facebook.

