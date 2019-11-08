Students Told to Pretend They're 'Refugees' From Trump-Fueled Civil War For Homework Project

Students were told to pretend they were ‘refugees’ living through a civil war fueled by a takeover of the U.S. by President Trump as part of a homework assignment, according to local media.

The project required students at Cambria County middle school to pack an emergency bag and photograph or draw a picture of its contents.

Local media outlets obtained a copy of the poorly-written assignment, which reads as follows:

“President Trump is trying to take control of the United States! There are fights in the streets! You have to pretend you are a refugee being forced to leave your home, never to return. Please have a parent to time them for 10 minutes while they packed a bag. When the time was up they were to take a picture of the contents of their backpack and then email it to me. If no picture, then draw it. You will have to present to us why you chose these items.”

The teacher later “realized a huge error had been made and called each parent individually and apologized,” District Superintendent William Marshall told WJAC.


