Students Walk Out On Dem Politicians Pushing Gun Control School Shooting Vigil

Students stormed out of a Wednesday night vigil for a victim of this week’s school shooting in Colorado after Democrat politicians took the stage to push gun control on the grieving crowd.

Colorado Senator and presidential candidate Michael Bennet joined state Rep. Jason Crow to take advantage of the tragedy by calling for stricter gun control.

USA Today reporter Trevor Hughes covered the event on Twitter, saying, “Students from the #STEMshooting in Colorado stormed out of a rally organized by gun-control advocates Wednesday night after growing angry about the politicization of their trauma.”

Students from the #STEMshooting in Colorado stormed out of a rally organized by gun-control advocates Wednesday night after growing angry about the politicization of their trauma. pic.twitter.com/uCLEqt89VY — Trevor Hughes (@TrevorHughes) May 9, 2019

Students who were upset by the anti-gun rhetoric protested by chanting, “Mental health! Mental health!”

Powerful moment when STEM School kids spontaneously started shouting, “mental health! Mental health!“ Anguish at adults not recognizing their pain and the pain of their classmates. #stemschoolshooting pic.twitter.com/8U0lAfh64o — Jenny Brundin (@CPRBrundin) May 9, 2019

Denver 7’s James Dougherty reported, “Many students outside are telling me that they are mad that they are being used as pawns for politicians to make speeches.”

There is a smaller, more intimate prayer vigil happening right now inside the gym for #STEM. Many students outside are telling me that they are mad that they are being used as pawns for politicians to make speeches. Right now #STEM students are speaking at the mic. pic.twitter.com/Pe2j3JSEnw — James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) May 9, 2019

Students who took the stage and spoke on the microphone said they “didn’t want to be used to promote gun control.”

STEM School students walked out of a vigil tonight after @RepJasonCrow & @SenatorBennet spoke. Students said their grief was being politicized. They later returned, took the mic, and some said they didn't want to be used to promote gun control. #copolitics #9NEWS — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 9, 2019

The vigil was organized by a gun control group called The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, who invited the Democrat politicians to speak.

I think a lot of confusion comes from the fact that many attendees didn’t realize this was specially organized by gun-control advocates. Most thought it was “just” a vigil. pic.twitter.com/njPcVKcN96 — Trevor Hughes (@TrevorHughes) May 9, 2019