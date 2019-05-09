Students Walk Out On Dem Politicians Pushing Gun Control School Shooting Vigil

Image Credits: Trevor Hughes | Twitter.

Students stormed out of a Wednesday night vigil for a victim of this week’s school shooting in Colorado after Democrat politicians took the stage to push gun control on the grieving crowd.

Colorado Senator and presidential candidate Michael Bennet joined state Rep. Jason Crow to take advantage of the tragedy by calling for stricter gun control.

USA Today reporter Trevor Hughes covered the event on Twitter, saying, “Students from the #STEMshooting in Colorado stormed out of a rally organized by gun-control advocates Wednesday night after growing angry about the politicization of their trauma.”

Students who were upset by the anti-gun rhetoric protested by chanting, “Mental health! Mental health!”

Denver 7’s James Dougherty reported, “Many students outside are telling me that they are mad that they are being used as pawns for politicians to make speeches.”

Students who took the stage and spoke on the microphone said they “didn’t want to be used to promote gun control.”

The vigil was organized by a gun control group called The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, who invited the Democrat politicians to speak.


Related Articles

Facebook Co-Founder Says the Power Mark Zuckerberg Wields is "Unprecedented and Un-American"

Facebook Co-Founder Says the Power Mark Zuckerberg Wields is “Unprecedented and Un-American”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Trump Ruthlessly Mocks Democratic Presidential Candidates

Video: Trump Ruthlessly Mocks Democratic Presidential Candidates

U.S. News
Comments

Microsoft to Release Version of Word That Makes Your Grammar ‘Politically Correct’

U.S. News
comments

LA mayor hopes murals of homeless will ‘end homelessness’

U.S. News
comments

Video captures moment this ‘feminist’ attacked peaceful pro-life demonstrators

U.S. News
comments

Comments