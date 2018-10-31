Study: 300,000 Anchor Babies Born Every Year, Exceeds U.S. Births in 48 States

Image Credits: Andy Sidders | Flickr.

There are nearly 300,000 children of illegal aliens born in the United States every year, exceeding the total number of U.S. births in 48 states.
New wide-ranging analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies‘ Steven Camarotta reveals that there are roughly 297,000 births per year to illegal immigrants in the U.S.

The children of illegal aliens are commonly known as “anchor babies,” as they anchor their illegal alien and noncitizen parents in the U.S. and eventually are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country through the process known as “chain migration.”

The analysis notes that the nearly 300,000 anchor babies born every year in the U.S. exceed the total number of all U.S. births in all but two states: California and Texas.

