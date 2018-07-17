Study: 900% Radical Islam Surge in Sweden - Children Taught to Hate West

Last year, Swedish authorities declared that the number of Islamist militants in Sweden had risen from 200 to 2,000 over a 10-year period. Now, a 265-page report has been released on the fundamentalist branch of Islam known as Salafism, which advocates a return to ‘pure’ Islam. The report, the largest ever of its kind, shows a clear rise of Salafism in Sweden.

According to the study, which was commissioned by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, a government department, “not all Salafists are jihadists, but all jihadists are Salafists”.

It shows evidence that Salafist preachers in Sweden are co-operating in order to push their message across Muslim communities, and that disturbing every-day behaviour is now common even in children.

