Study: Americans getting more exercise but increasingly obese

A new federal report shows that more Americans are obese despite an overall increase in the rate of regular exercise.

The National Center for Health Statistics found that 31.4 percent of Americans over the age of 20 were obese in 2017. That’s up from just 19.4 percent who were obese in the 1997 version of the study.

At the same time, the number of Americans getting regular exercise has increased. In 2017, 53.8 percent of Americans met physical activity guidelines recommended by the federal government, up from just 41 percent who met those guidelines as recently as 2005.

Scientists at the National Center for Health Statistics, an agency housed within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said there is no way to decipher whether the figures show that those who are obese are working out more, or if it is only those who do not qualify as obese who tend to get more exercise.

