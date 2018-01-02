Study: Apples, Tomatoes May Help Repair Lungs Of Former Smokers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A recent study has found a diet rich in tomatoes and apples can help slow the decline of lung functionality among ex-smokers.

Researchers with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health studied more than 650 adults from Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom over a 10-year period.

The participants who on average ate more than two tomatoes or more than three portions of fresh fruit a day had a slower decline in lung function compared to those who ate less than one tomato or less than one portion of fruit a day.

Researchers believe the study may show that produce may be especially helpful in healing lungs damaged by smoking cigarettes.

