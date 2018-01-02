Study: Apples, Tomatoes May Help Repair Lungs Of Former Smokers

Image Credits: Lisa/flickr.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A recent study has found a diet rich in tomatoes and apples can help slow the decline of lung functionality among ex-smokers.

Researchers with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health studied more than 650 adults from Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom over a 10-year period.

The participants who on average ate more than two tomatoes or more than three portions of fresh fruit a day had a slower decline in lung function compared to those who ate less than one tomato or less than one portion of fruit a day.

Researchers believe the study may show that produce may be especially helpful in healing lungs damaged by smoking cigarettes.

Read more


Related Articles

Regular Carry-Out Meals Linked to Higher Body and Blood Fats in Kids

Regular Carry-Out Meals Linked to Higher Body and Blood Fats in Kids

Health
Comments
SCARE: Doctor Allegedly Used One-Use Anal Catheters on Multiple Patients

SCARE: Doctor Allegedly Used One-Use Anal Catheters on Multiple Patients

Health
Comments

Armed with new data, officials target ‘drug-dealing’ doctors

Health
Comments

Biologists Unexpectedly Discover Possible Cure For Alzheimer’s

Health
Comments

Pharmacists Slow to Dispense Lifesaving Overdose Drug

Health
Comments

Comments