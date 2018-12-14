Study: Babies Born Addicted to Opioids Have Smaller Heads

Image Credits: Christianabella/Pixabay.

Babies born addicted to opioids, including legal drugs used to treat addiction, have smaller heads than babies not exposed to the drugs, according to a new study.

The findings, published in Pediatrics this week, found that “babies chronically exposed to opiates [during pregnancy] had a head size about a centimeter smaller” than babies born to non-drug users, the study’s lead researcher, Dr. Craig Towers, told Health Day.

Small heads are associated with smaller brains, which could result in learning and development problems, neonatologist Jonathan Davis told Science News.

