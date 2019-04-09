Study: Britons in Every Demographic Group Want Immigration Reduced

A majority of people in the UK from every age bracket and ethnic background want to see immigration reduced, a new survey has found.

The study of 10,000 people carried out by the newly formed centre-right think-tank ‘Onward’ discovered that all groups, including minority ethnic groups, 18-24-year-olds and those who voted to remain in the EU, all back reducing the level of immigration into the UK.

Broken down, the figures show that Remainers back reducing immigration by 40 to 34 per cent, the same proportion as British Asians interviewed. The results also showed that a plurality of 18-24-year-olds backed reducing immigration by 38 to 36 per cent, The Sun reports.

The study also found that among the most popular of proposed policies focussed on immigration would be one requiring new migrants to learn the English language upon arrival.

