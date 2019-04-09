Study: Cancer Patients In Minnesota Cannabis Program Report ‘Significant Reduction’ In Symptom Severity

State health officials say that cancer patients in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program are reporting that the treatment is helping them cope with symptoms ranging from pain to depression.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday the findings of a two-year study involving 1,120 cancer patients enrolled in the state’s medical marijuana program who were surveyed about their systems before and after they started treatment.

The research, which was published last month in the Journal of Oncology Practice, found that the patients reported a “significant reduction” in the severity of symptoms in the first four months of cannabis treatment. The symptoms tracked were anxiety, lack of appetite, depression, disturbed sleep, fatigue, nausea, pain, and vomiting.

