Study: Cell Phones Cause Tumors in Rats

Male rats probably shouldn’t be lining up for the iPhone X, according to a massive new government study.

The 10-year, $25-million study by the National Toxicology Program found subjecting the bro-dents to high levels of radiofrequency radiation — the radio waves used by cell phones — resulted in tumors growing around male rats’ hearts, although female rats and mice of either gender didn’t suffer the same consequences.

The vermins’ entire bodies were blasted with way higher levels of the radiation than is allowed for cell phone communication, however, so the scientists warned against drawing links to Snapchat-addicted humans.

Read more