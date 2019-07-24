Study Concludes White Police Officers Are Not More Likely To Shoot Black Citizens

Image Credits: Kali9 / Getty Images.

White police officers are not more likely to shoot minorities than their non-white counterparts, according to a new study.

“If anything, black officers are more likely to shoot black citizens,” Dr. Joseph Cesario, co-author and professor of psychology at Michigan State University, wrote in the report. “But this is because black officers are drawn from the same population that they police. So, the more black citizens there are in a community, the more black police officers there are.”

The “systematic nationwide study” from MSU and University of Maryland — described as the first of its kind — debunks the commonly-held belief that white police officers unfairly target black and brown citizens in use of lethal force. A flurry of media reports over the span of a few years and the efforts of two major media outlets, the UK’s Guardian and the Washington Post, roiled both the nation and the political theater.

“There are so many examples of people saying that when black citizens are shot by police, it’s white officers shooting them. In fact, our findings show no support for the idea that white officers are biased in shooting black citizens,” Dr. Cesario wrote.

Read more


Anti-police rhetoric and liberal politicians’ lack of action have promoted a culture of violence against the first responders meant to protect the public.


Related Articles

Ilhan Omar Once Told Somali Immigrant to U.S.: "Why Don't We Deport You"

Ilhan Omar Once Told Somali Immigrant to U.S.: “Why Don’t We Deport You”

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Irate That Mueller's 'Never Trumper' Lawyer Will Be Allowed At Testimony

Trump Irate That Mueller’s ‘Never Trumper’ Lawyer Will Be Allowed At Testimony

U.S. News
Comments

2015 Rashida Tlaib on Donald Trump After Travel Ban Rollout: ‘Deport This Asshole!’

U.S. News
comments

Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Ilhan Omar; Accused Of Immigration, Tax And Student Loan Fraud

U.S. News
comments

Rep. Erica Thomas Told Eric Sparkes, ‘Go Back Where You Came From’ – Report

U.S. News
comments

Comments