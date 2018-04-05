Study: Cost of treating opioid addiction soars

Image Credits: Ajale / Pixabay.

The annual cost of treating opioid addiction and overdoses has risen dramatically over the last 13 years, as the epidemic tightens its grip on the country.

In 2016, people with health coverage through their employer received $2.6 billion in opioid treatment services, compared to $273 million in 2004, according to an analysis released Thursday morning by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Opioid use on employer-based health plans peaked in 2009 with about 17.3 percent of enrollees receiving at least one prescription that year. It has since fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade — 13.6 percent, the Kaiser report shows.

Yet, the opioid epidemic has shown no signs of slowing down. Deaths involving opioids rose nearly 28 percent from 2015 to 2016, an increase driven largely by powerful synthetic opioids, one of which is up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

Read more


Related Articles

‘Nightmare bacteria’ resistant to antibiotics found in 27 states, according to CDC report

‘Nightmare bacteria’ resistant to antibiotics found in 27 states, according to CDC report

Health
Comments
A Second Chance at Life

A Second Chance at Life

Health
Comments

Correction, California: Coffee DOES NOT Give You Cancer, It Helps Your Liver

Health
Comments

Report: Cervical Cancer Vaccine Kills Young Daughter

Health
Comments

Studies: Legal Marijuana Reduces Opioid Prescription Rates

Health
Comments

Comments