If you hate daylight saving time and the confusion and sleep deprivation it brings, you now have solid data on your side.

A wave of new research is bolstering arguments against changing clocks twice a year.

The case for daylight saving time has been shaky for a while.

The biannual time change was originally implemented to save energy. Yet dozens of studies around the world have found that changing the clocks has either minuscule or nonexistent effects on energy use.

