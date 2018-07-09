Study Destroys "Lazy Millennial" Stereotype

According to a study from Bankrate, 15 percent of millennials are making an average of $1,000 or more per month from side hustles. Around 38 percent make money from these gigs at least once a month.

Whether it’s home repair or landscaping jobs, selling items online, tutoring, freelance photography, or even sharing economy jobs like Uber, millennials are all about the hustle.

Why? For “Generation 1099,” young people depend on side hustles. These odd jobs and creative outlets aren’t about making extra cash to afford fancy luxuries. Most millennial hustlers – about 68 percent – are stashing cash for home repairs, summer vacation, retirement, date nights, or other normal side expenses. Still, almost a third say their side hustles help them afford the cost of living.

Read more