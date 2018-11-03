Study: Diversity-Preaching Media Far Whiter, More Male Than US Workforce

The American media that promotes diversity in politics, schools and jobs isn’t very inclusive.

In not taking a page from their own headlines, the news industry is 77 percent white and 61 percent male, according to the latest report from the Pew Research Center.

Overall, the U.S. workforce is 65 percent white, 53 percent male.

The numbers are similar to others taken by the industry itself. For example, according to Pew, “the American Society of News Editors in 2012-2015 estimated that newspaper employees were 87 percent-88 percent white, 63 percent-64 percent male, and 56 percent-57 percent white and male.

Surveys by the Radio Television Digital News Association in 2012-2016 estimated that television newsroom staff were 77 percent-79 percent white and 56 percent-60 percent male, while radio newsroom staff were 87 percent-91 percent white and 61 percent-69 percent male.”

