Study Exposes ADHD, Autism, Miscarriage Rates of Vaccinated People

In 1999, the CDC commissioned an in-house researcher, Thomas Verstraeten to perform vaccinated/unvaccinated study on CDC’s giant Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD).

The results were disturbing and showed a link between mercury-containing hepatitis B vaccines and several neurological injuries including autism. The CDC shared the results with the then four vaccine makers, published a “sanitized” version then cut off public access to the VSD.

Despite CDC’s efforts at suppression, independent scientists and research institutions (including UCLA) have managed to conduct and publish several additional vaccinated/unvaccinated studies since 1999.

This third part of our three-part Vaxxed-Unvaxxed series takes a look at Thimerosal-containing HepB, H1N1 Influenza, and HPV vaccines and higher rates/occurrences of ADHD, Autism, Miscarriages, Bell’s Palsy, Celiac and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Memory Impairment.

Titles of Vaxxed/Unvaxxed Slides Below:

Thimerosal Containing Hepatitis B Vaccines—When Compared to Children Vaccinated Without Thimerosal—Increased Odds of ADHD 1.9X;

Highest Levels of Thimerosal Exposure Increase Autism Risk 11.35X;

Two H1N1-Containing Influenza Vaccines Prior to and During Pregnancy Increases Miscarriage Odds by 7.7X;

H1N1 Influenza Vaccine Increases Risks of Bell’s Palsy (1.34X), Paraesthesia (1.25X) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (1.25X) in High Risk Patients;

HPV Vaccination Increases Odds of Memory Impairment (1.23X) and Involuntary Movement (1.53X);

Thimerosal Containing Triple HepB Series in the First Six Months of Life Increases Odds of Emotional Disturbances by 2.37X;

HPV Vaccine Increases the Risk of Celiac Disease by 1.56X;

The H1N1 and Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Both Given During Pregnancy Increase Fetal Loss by 11.4% Compared to the Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Only.

(See full-sized Part 3 slides or see the complete Vaxxed-Unvaxxed presentation.)

[Note: Part One of the Vaxxed-Unvaxxed slide series examined studies on HepB, DTP, Tetanus and Flu vaccine and subsequent increased rates of Autism, Neurodevelopmental, Speech and Sleep disorders, Mortality, Special Education/Learning Disabilities, and Allergies. Part Two added the summaries of studies on Polio, MMR, HepB, and HPV vaccines and their affects on the increases in Diabetes, Autism, Asthma, Premature Puberty, Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.]

View/Download PDF

The viewpoints expressed here do not necessarily represent those of Infowars.

BOMBSHELL: Gov Official Confirms Link Between Vaccines And Autism



A medical expert working for the government found a causal link between vaccines and autism, but federal lawmakers influenced by the powerful pharmaceutical lobby helped bury that info.