Study Eyes Harmful Bacteria in Airplane Water

…According to a new report from Hunter College’s NYC Food Policy Center, the water tanks on planes may be subject to shoddy maintenance, which could lead to potentially harmful bacteria in the coffee and tea that flight attendants whip up during in-flight beverage service.

The survey that polled 11 airlines — including JetBlue and Delta — about the nutritional value of their in-flight snacks also asked about procedures surrounding the water tanks.

“Planes come in, [and the tanks are] not being emptied and cleaned, because there is no time for that. The water tank is being filled on top [after] each usage. Whatever would be on the bottom stays there and sits there,” Charles Platkin, a professor of nutrition and the executive director of the Food Policy Center, tells The Post.

