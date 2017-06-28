Study: Fake News MSM Covered Russia 70X More Than Economy

A new study from the Media Research Center shows the extent of the mainstream media’s obsession with the debunked Russian narrative over the last month.

The study looked at every ABC, CBS, and NBC evening newscast from May 17 to June 20 and found that a massive 353 minutes of airtime was devoted to the Russia probe.

Meanwhile, the networks spent 47 minutes on climate change, 29 on terrorism, 17 on repealing Obamacare and just five minutes on the economy and jobs, the latter which Americans tend to care most about and the one President Trump is arguably doing the best at tackling.

Since Trump’s inauguration, the stock market has spiked by almost $3.5 trillion, 600,000 jobs have been added, median home prices have risen, and economic optimism indexes are the highest they’ve been since 1984.

The media’s minimal coverage of Trump’s economic successes hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“The #FakeNews MSM doesn’t report the great economic news since Election Day. #DOW up 16%. #NASDAQ up 19.5%,” Trump tweeted earlier this month.

The #FakeNews MSM doesn’t report the great economic news since Election Day. #DOW up 16%. #NASDAQ up 19.5%. Drilling & energy sector… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

“Drilling & energy sector…way up. Regulations way down. 600,000+ new jobs added. Unemployment down to 4.3%. Business and economic enthusiasm way up – record levels!” he added.

Earlier this week, undercover journalist James O’Keefe of Project Veritas released video showing CNN producer John Bonifield admitting the Trump-Russia narrative is “mostly bullshit” that was being pushed by CNN’s CEO Jeff Zucker for ratings.

“It’s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssss…All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business,” Bonifield said.

“Trump is good for business right now,” he concluded.

The fact that the corporate media has dedicated their airtime overwhelmingly to the now-collapsed Russian narrative over real issues shows that they’re the fake news.