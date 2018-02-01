Study: Family Impact of Congenital Zika Syndrome Likely to Last a Lifetime

The impact of congenital Zika syndrome on families will be substantial and will last a lifetime, given its severity and uncertainty about long-term outcomes for infants.

What do we know and what can we expect regarding the cognitive, behavioral, and functional development of children with congenital Zika syndrome? How can families best be supported? Why might some babies develop better than others?

A new supplement, published today in Pediatrics, co-edited by researchers at RTI International and Brazil’s Altino Ventura Foundation, helps answer these questions and more by bringing together new evidence about prevention, lessons learned, and suggestions for a path forward concerning the Zika virus.

