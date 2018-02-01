Study: Financial Literacy Influences Anxiety About Life in Old Age

A new household economics study from Hiroshima University suggests that financially literate people are more capable of accumulating wealth and worrying less about life in old age.

This study is the first of its kind to examine how financial literacy influences anxiety about life in old age in the United States.

“Anxiety is bad for one’s health, and it is bad for the economy,” Yoshihiko Kadoya said. Kadoya, Associate Professor of Health Economics at Hiroshima University, is the primary author of this study.

