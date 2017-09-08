Study Finds Children Exposed To Toxic Dust From 9/11 At Increased Risk Of Heart Disease

The toxic dust that emanated from the fallen Twin Towers continues to impact the health of some kids who grew up near Ground Zero, according to a new study.

The study by NYU Langone Health looked at blood tests from 300 young adults, who as kids came in contact with the dust on or after September 11, 2001.

About half of those tested had higher levels of a certain chemical in their blood, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported. That chemical leads to an increased risk of heart disease.

“I have to say, the findings are quite striking,” said lead investigator Leonardo Trasande. “The good news is with time, the levels of these chemicals do clear from the human body.”

