Study Finds Many Journalists Have 'Working Relationships With Antifa'

“After mapping the social interactions of 58,254 Antifa accounts on the social network Twitter, Dr Eoin Lenihan found that many journalists from major publications such as The Guardian, Vox, and more had a direct working relationship with the Antifa members,” RedState reports.

Lenihan posted his findings to Twitter where he put up a chart showing Antifa area accounts with their related members. He then shortened that dataset to only 1.65 percent of the total, leaving them with the accounts that are the most connected to the various official Antifa accounts with a minimum of eight connections or more. According to Lenihan, some had far more than just eight. As the data came out, Lenihan found more than a few journalists with a multitude of connections to Antifa.

Perhaps the most salacious accusation is that Lenihan said he “spoke to two defectors from a doxing collective who said a HuffPo writer offered cash for doxes.”

Here’s Lenihan’s full Twitter thread as unrolled for greater readability by the Thread Reader App:

I would highly recommend checking out the Twitter feeds of many of the “journalists” mentioned in this report.

Most do nothing beyond dox people and lobby Corporate America to have them deplatformed.

They’re modern day McCarthyites, but instead of trying to rout out communists from our government and institutions they’re working to route out anyone who isn’t a communist/prog-globalist from our government and institutions.