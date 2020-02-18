Study Finds Sexual Promiscuity Dramatically Increases Cancer Risk

A new study has found that engaging in sexual promiscuity increases the risk of getting cancer by as much as 91 per cent.

“Experts found older women who had ten or more lifetime lovers were 91 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with the disease, compared to those who only had one,” reports the Sun.

The study by Anglia Ruskin University scientists shows that many cancers such as cervical, prostate and oral are linked to sexually transmitted infections. The higher the number of partners, the more likely someone is to get infected.

“In both men and women, a higher number of sexual partners was associated with increased risk of cancer,” said lead researcher Dr Lee Smith.

While sexual promiscuity is at an all time high, the U.S. birth rate continues to plummet.

From 2007 to 2011, the fertility rate in the U.S. declined 9% in the space of just 4 years. In 2016, the U.S. fertility rate fell to 59.8 births per 1,000 women, the lowest since records began.

As we highlighted yesterday, the media continues to push meaningless sex and hedonistic atomization, with CNN asserting in an article “the benefits of being single.”

The rise in sexual promiscuity has also brought with it record STD rates.

According to the CDC, “Combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia reached an all-time high in the United States in 2018.”

Lovely.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!

———————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to give your body the powerful multivitamin formula it needs with Vitamin Mineral Fusion now at 40% off!