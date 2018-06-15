Study Finds Young People No Longer Like Getting News From Facebook

Once again, a research study has found that young people are disillusioned with Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network is massive and ubiquitous, but for the second time in 2018, data suggests younger audiences prefer other websites and apps, specifically for following the daily news cycle.

The newest numbers come from a study by the Reuters Institute. The organization’s latest Digital News Report found that younger audiences like getting their news from Facebook significantly less than they did just a couple of years ago. Instead, they prefer instant messaging services like WhatsApp.

The institute surveyed around 74,000 people in 37 different media markets, according to Reuters. It was discovered that in the U.S., there is a decrease in young users using Facebook for news with a 14 percentage point difference from 2016.

