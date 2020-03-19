Study: Global Pandemic Could Have Been Avoided If China Had Acted Sooner

Image Credits: Xinhua/Xie Huanchi via Getty Images.

A scientific study has found that had China acted sooner to combat the spread of their coronavirus, then the spread could have been almost entirely avoided, and it would not have become a global pandemic.

Research out of the University of Southampton in the UK, based on world population mapping funded primarily by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, discovered “that if interventions in [China] could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively – significantly limiting the geographical spread of the disease.”

Study author Dr Shengjie Lai, of the University of Southampton, comments: “Our study demonstrates how important it is for countries which are facing an imminent outbreak to proactively plan a coordinated response which swiftly tackles the spread of the disease on a number of fronts.”

Director of the University of Southampton’s WorldPop group, Professor Andy Tatem, adds: “We have a narrow window of opportunity globally to respond to this disease and given effective drugs and vaccines are not expected for months, we need to be smart about how we target it using non-drug-related interventions.”

“Our findings significantly contribute to an improved understanding of how best to implement measures and tailor them to conditions in different regions of the world.” Tatem continued.

It has become clear that the first cases of the Chinese virus were reported in mid-late November and early December, with scientists even estimating that the first jump of the virus from animals to humans probably occurred in October in the city of Wuhan.

Instead of acting immediately, the Chinese government waited until January 23rd before issuing quarantine orders to the 11 million people living in Wuhan.

The communist state was also actively working to suppress and punish doctors and scientists who tried to get warnings out, and  lied to the world by claiming there was “no evidence” of human-to-human transmission.

Get the boost you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now at up to 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Convoy of Italian army trucks haul away corpses as local crematorium flooded with coronavirus dead (VIDEO)

Convoy of Italian army trucks haul away corpses as local crematorium flooded with coronavirus dead (VIDEO)

World News
Comments
Italy’s lockdown will be extended, prime minister says as death toll spikes and hospitals struggle

Italy’s lockdown will be extended, prime minister says as death toll spikes and hospitals struggle

World News
Comments

Super-Rich Paralyzed As Private Jet Travel Restricted

World News
comments

Blast From The Past: Italian Quarantine Brings Wildlife Back To Venice Canals

World News
comments

Israel Closes Borders to all Non-Resident Foreigners

World News
comments

Comments