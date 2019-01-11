Study: High-Fiber Diet Decreases Risk for Cancer, Heart Disease

Image Credits: Nathan Benn / Contributor / Getty, Roberto Machado Noa / Contributor / Getty.

A large, new analysis helps confirm that eating lots of grains, vegetables and fruit lowers your risk of dying early from cancer or heart disease.

When compared with those who consume very little fiber, people at the high end of the fiber-eating spectrum saw their risk for dying from heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and/or colon cancer plummet by 16 to 24 percent, investigators reported.

Raw turtle black beans (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa / Contributor via Getty Images)

The team also concluded that more is definitely more: For every additional 8 grams of dietary fiber a person consumes, the risk for each of those illnesses was found to fall by another 5 to 27 percent.

