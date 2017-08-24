Study: Hunger, Not Crime, is Driving Central Americans to US Border

Image Credits: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images.

More people are fleeing poverty-stricken El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala for the southern border of the United States because of hunger and a lack of food than over fears of crime and gang violence.

According to a new report from a coalition of international aid agencies, almost half of the families interviewed in the study were food insecure, meaning they don’t regularly have enough to eat.

The report’s authors argued that their findings show if the United States wants to stop illegal immigration across its shared border with Mexico, it should help Latin America grapple with its food crisis.

“This is not as complicated as it seems,” said David Beasley, the executive director for the World Food Program. “If you want to solve the migration problem, solve the food security problem.”

