Study: Immigrants Cut Job Openings

Image Credits: flickr, [email protected].

Bursts of immigration can cut the number of job opportunities available to previous residents, a recently released paper argues.

Paper authors Jason Anastasopoulos, George Borjas, Gavin Cook, and Michael Lachanski take advantage of a commonly used index of job openings to track the way in which several bursts of immigration from Cuba affected employment in the city of Miami.

They find across three waves of immigration that job openings declined for several years following each wave, indicating that the arriving migrants are filling jobs previously available to native-born individuals.

