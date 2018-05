Women who regularly tuck into takeaways and junk food take longer to get pregnant than those who eat lots of fruit, says a study.

Those who ate fast food four times a week or more took nearly a month longer to conceive and were twice as likely to be infertile than those who rarely ate it.

And would-be mums who ate fruit three times a day or more in the month up to conception became pregnant more quickly than those who did not.

