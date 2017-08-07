STUDY: Letting Illegals Stay Costs Six Times More Then Deporting Them

Critics often say it would be far too expensive for the United States to deport all illegal immigrants.

But the cost of letting them stay in the country would be much, much higher, according to a new analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies.

In fact, it would cost roughly six times as much to allow all current illegal immigrants to live in the U.S. for life than it would to deport them all, the study found.

CIS used data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which reported the average cost of a deportation was $10,854 in fiscal year 2016. This figure includes the cost of apprehension, detention and processing.

