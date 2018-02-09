Study: Many People Take Dangerously High Amounts of Ibuprofen

Image Credits: D Coetzee, Flickr.

Many adults who use ibuprofen and other so-called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) drugs take too much, increasing their risk of serious side effects like internal bleeding and heart attacks, a U.S. study suggests.

About 15 percent of adults taking ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) or other NSAIDs like aspirin, naproxen (Aleve), celecoxib (Celebrex), meloxicam (Mobic) and diclofenac (Voltaren) exceeded the maximum recommended daily dose for these drugs, the study found.

“NSAIDs are among the most commonly used medicines in the U.S. and worldwide,” said lead study author Dr. David Kaufman of Boston University.

Read more

Read also:
Population Control: Ibuprofen is Tool of Agenda 21

Ibuprofen Linked to Male Infertility: Study


Related Articles

Recognizing and Avoiding Common Household Toxins

Recognizing and Avoiding Common Household Toxins

Health
Comments
10-Year-Old Girl's Lung Collapses Due To Swine Flu Weeks After Being Vaccinated

10-Year-Old Girl’s Lung Collapses Due To Swine Flu Weeks After Being Vaccinated

Health
Comments

Lab-bred Mosquitoes Unleashed in Miami to Combat Virus-carrying Bugs

Health
Comments

U.S. Budget Deals: $1.5 Billion For Opioid-Addicted Babies, Families

Health
Comments

Vaccine Blamed For Sterilization of 500,000 Women & Children

Health
Comments

Comments