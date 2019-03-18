Study: March Madness Most Popular Time For Vasectomies

Men schedule their vasectomies so they can binge-watch college basketball’s March Madness tournament during the operation’s recovery time.

Urologists perform 30% more vasectomies during the first round of the NCAA tournament than they would on an average week, the Athenahealth study cites.

“Major sporting events are a popular time for men to schedule a vasectomy because we advise them to take it easy for two to three days after the procedure,” says Dr. Jim Dupree, assistant professor of urology at the University of Michigan. “For most men, this means sitting on the couch in front of their television, and sporting events offer them something to watch while resting.”

The procedure is not as rare as one would think, around 500,000 men get it done each year, says Dupree.

“It’s very normal for men to be apprehensive,” he adds. “We are very good at keeping men comfortable.”

The trend has gained so much mainstream traction that sports restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings has marketed itself into the action.

Have a ball. Get nuts. Go nads! pic.twitter.com/xtT5dD8kSs — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 14, 2019



Moreover, the operation itself that blocks the man’s vas deferens from carrying sperm from the testicles to the penis is so popular during the tournament that professionals have taken to calling the season “Vas Madness.”

Another recent example of pop culture observing men self-sterilizing was when the creators of the YouTube talk show Good Mythical Morning announced they were getting their vasectomies together.



