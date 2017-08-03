Study: Marijuana Is Replacing Over-The-Counter Medicine

While marijuana has, of late, become a political football, medical marijuana studies have started to pick up now that doctors can actually survey users.

So far, it’s mostly been about attitudes and self-reports about usage, but those surveys have sparked an intriguing trend: People viewing marijuana as medicine, not a recreational drug. And now another survey has come through with some fascinating results.

Forbes has a good look at the survey, which studied use of cannabidiol, or CBD. CBD has no psychoactive effect (that is, you can’t get high off of it), but you find a lot of it in marijuana; up to 40% of the cannabinoids found in the plant are CBD.

