Three quarters of Swiss people support banning the burqa in all public places, a study has shown.

Three in four Swiss support an initiative to ban all face coverings in public – which would effectively ban the Muslim veil.

A survey of 1,167 people conducted by two Swiss Sunday papers found 76 per cent of those spoken to were in favor of the initiative.

This was compared with 20 per cent who disagreed and three per cent who said they had ‘no view’ on the issue.

