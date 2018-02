Most people in their early 20s to mid-30s will be obese by the time they hit middle age – and prime candidates to die from cancer, a study has found.

Estimates by Cancer Research show seven in 10 so-called millennials – those born between the early 1980s and mid-1990s – will be overweight by the time they are 35, making them the heaviest generation since records began.

By contrast, just five in 10 baby boomers – those born between 1945 and 1955 – were overweight or obese at the same age.

