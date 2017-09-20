Study: Nearly 40% Of Black Women In College Are Single Mothers

Image Credits: Getty.

Most people who know Mary White wonder when she has time to sleep. It’s a fair question given her schedule.

The 28-year-old spends her Mondays and Tuesdays in class or studying for her nursing program at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, Mass. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, White has eight-hour clinical days and studies when she can find the time. She also picks up at least three 10-hour overnight shifts a week at a group home for psychiatric patients.

Add to that taking care of her four-year-old son and it’s hard to see where White finds any spare hours in the day.

Read more


Related Articles

Antifa Professor Called on People to "Off the Pigs"; Still Not Fired

Antifa Professor Called on People to “Off the Pigs”; Still Not Fired

U.S. News
Comments
Ohio State Tells Students Only Whites Can Be Racist

Ohio State Tells Students Only Whites Can Be Racist

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Host: ‘Is It Okay To Make Fun Of Kim Jong-Un?’

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Hillary Clinton Says She’s The Modern Day Paul Revere

U.S. News
Comments

Kremlin Says Morgan Freeman Suffering From “Stress” After ‘War With Russia’ Video

U.S. News
Comments

Comments