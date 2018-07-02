Study: Nearly Half of Women in Sweden’s ‘Vulnerable’ Areas Feel Unsafe After Dark

Nearly half of the women in Sweden’s ‘vulnerable areas’, sometimes referred to as no-go zones, feel insecure in their own neighbourhoods in the evening, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå).

The new report released on Friday claims that 48 percent of women living in Sweden’s often heavily migrant-populated ‘vulnerable areas’ say they feel insecure about being outside, as opposed to women in other parts of the country, where the average is only 30 percent.

For men, the sense of insecurity is much lower in ‘vulnerable areas’, with only 22 percent admitting to feeling unsafe, but the figure is dramatically higher than in the rest of Sweden, where a mere nine percent of men feel insecure.

“In some cases, the insecurity and concern of women in socially vulnerable areas are significantly higher, compared with men in the same areas, as compared to both women and men in other urban areas,” said Brå investigator Sofie Ahlin.

