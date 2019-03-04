Study: Older, unhealthy adults feel more isolated

Older people are feeling more lonely, which brings with it health problems and shorter life expectancy, a new poll says.

More than one in four people between ages 50 and 80 say they have feelings of isolation at times and a third of them say they lack regular companionship, according to a new poll published Monday in the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

Also, poor health and bad habits were more likely to accompany loneliness. About 25 percent of study participants who reported they lacked companionship also said they were in fair or poor physical health.

