Study: Only 18 Per Cent of Germans Think They Are Free to Express Their Opinions in Public

The poor state of free speech in Europe has been highlighted once again by a poll which found that just 18 per cent of Germans felt they were free to express themselves in public.

The survey, conducted by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy and published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, asked Germans a series of questions to determine how taboo openly expressing forthright opinions had become.

59 per cent of respondents out of the 1283 sample said they felt comfortable expressing themselves freely amongst friends, but only 18 per cent felt comparable freedom voicing their views in public.

In addition, just 17 per cent said they were comfortable expressing themselves freely on the Internet while a full 35 per cent said that freedom of speech is only possible in private circles.

The most taboo subjects are Islam and refugees, according to respondents, 41 per cent of whom said political correctness had gone too far.

Two thirds of respondents also said it was too much of an imposition on free speech to be forced to refer to “foreigners” or “foreign born people” as “people with a migration background”.

As we previously reported, some people in Germany are less concerned about expressing controversial opinions in public.

A series of street interviews with Muslims in Germany showed every single one of them asserting that it’s “absolutely” and “100 per cent” a woman’s fault if she is raped while wearing a short skirt.

