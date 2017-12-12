Study: Over 90% of Trump TV Coverage Negative

As Monday’s throwdown in the White House press room made clear, relations between the President and the press corps are as bad as they have ever been during the Trump administration.

Most journalists seem to put the blame on the administration’s criticisms of the press, with CNN’s Chris Cilizza saying Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ condemnations were “disheartening” and made him “angry.” A couple of weeks ago, disgraced ex-CBS anchor Dan Rather called the President’s attacks on the news media “disappointing.”

“If you look over the arc of history,” Rather lectured MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle in late November, “presidents who have been very hostile to the press have not wound up very good in terms of having their likeness carved into Mt. Rushmore or anything approaching that….You know that old cliche, if you’re in a hole, stop digging. In terms of his press relations, he just keeps digging.”

Read more


Related Articles

Strzok Texts: Russia Probe ‘Insurance Policy’ To Derail Trump

Strzok Texts: Russia Probe ‘Insurance Policy’ To Derail Trump

Government
Comments
Former Planned Parenthood VP Tina Smith Replaces Disgraced Pro-Abortion Senator Al Franken

Former Planned Parenthood VP Tina Smith Replaces Disgraced Pro-Abortion Senator Al Franken

Government
Comments

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith Named to Fill Franken Seat

Government
Comments

No Neutral Ground: The Problem of Net Neutrality

Government
Comments

GOP Blasts $1 Million State Dept. Grant to Think Tank to Work with Venezuela Opposition

Government
Comments

Comments