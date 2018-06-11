Study Reveals Complex Journey From Hungry to "Hangry"

Image Credits: Susanne Nilsson, Flickr.

What makes someone go from simply being hungry to full-on “hangry”? More than just a simple drop in blood sugar, this combination of hunger and anger may be a complicated emotional response involving an interplay of biology, personality and environmental cues, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

“We all know that hunger can sometimes affect our emotions and perceptions of the world around us, but it’s only recently that the expression hangry, meaning bad-tempered or irritable because of hunger, was accepted by the Oxford Dictionary,” said lead author Jennifer MacCormack, MA, a doctoral student in the department of psychology and neurocience at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “The purpose of our research is to better understand the psychological mechanisms of hunger-induced emotional states — in this case, how someone becomes hangry.”

The research was published in the journal Emotion.

Read more


Related Articles

Study: Late-Night Exam Cramming More Harmful Than Good

Study: Late-Night Exam Cramming More Harmful Than Good

Health
Comments
Report: Women Not Working Out Enough

Report: Women Not Working Out Enough

Health
Comments

Veganism Transforms into Globalist Cult – Report

Health
Comments

NAACP Supports Abortion Of Black Babies

Health
Comments

Canada Announces Full Marijuana Legalization, But Will Black Market Sales End?

Health
Comments

Comments